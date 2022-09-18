Man tries selling stolen TVs outside the store he stole them from

This man is definitely not an entrepreneur, especially since his business model involved selling stolen goods right outside the store he’d just robbed.

WVLT reports a man in Knoxville, Tennessee, stole a bunch of televisions from Walmart and managed to sneak them outside without getting caught. But instead of making off with his treasure trove, he decided to try to cash in on his stolen goods right there in the parking lot.

Police found Donald Kirkland outside the Walmart with the stolen TVs. The suspect tried running away, but he wasn’t faster than the officers and was arrested.

Police found he not only stole televisions, he also swiped a karaoke machine and camping equipment to sell in the parking lot.

A Walmart employee told police they saw Kirkland loading a television into his cart, so he was charged with theft of merchandise.