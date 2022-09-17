Washington & Washington State win

Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State. Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild is progressing faster than expected. Washington led 29-8 at halftime. Penix completed 24 of 40 passes. Payton Thorne threw for 323 yards and three TDs, and led a pair of quick fourth-quarter scoring drives for Michigan State that caused some nerves for the Huskies. But the rally was too late for the Spartans.

Ward throws 4 TDs, Washington St beats Colorado St 38-7

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Washington State pounded Colorado State 38-7. Washington State (3-0) scored on its first four possessions to put this game away early. Ward completed 26 of 36 passes and was intercepted once. Donovan Ollie and De’Zhaun Stribling each caught two touchdown passes. Freshman quarterback Clay Millen completed 24 of 34 passes for 211 yards for Colorado State (0-3), which has lost eight consecutive games dating to last season. He was sacked seven times.