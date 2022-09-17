Oregon & Oregon State win

Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20

EUGENE, ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU. The victory extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games. That’s the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards. He ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU.

Oregon State downs Montana State 68-28; Nolan throws 4 TDs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon State remained undefeated with a 68-28 victory over Montana State at Portland’s Providence Park on Saturday night. Anthony Gould caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score for the Beavers, who are 3-0 to open the season for the first time since 2014. Montana State is using a two-quarterback system this season, with Tommy Mellott and Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers. Mellott threw for 101 yards while running for 135 yards. Chambers ran for 35 yards and three touchdowns.