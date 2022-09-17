Ohtani, Angels win 2-1, drop Mariners in wild-card standings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings. The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card chase but are now two games behind Toronto Blue Jays and a half game in back of Tampa Bay. Seattle holds the final wild-card spot, five games ahead of Baltimore. The Angels’ second straight victory against the Mariners came on the back of their two-way MVP candidate as Ohtani reached base twice in three at-bats, drove in his 89th run and lowered his ERA to 2.43 in 148 total innings. Ohtani (13-8) gave up three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.