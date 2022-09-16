Trout homers for 8th time in 10 games, Angels beat M’s 8-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the eighth time in 10 games, and the Los Angeles Angels tripped up the Seattle Mariners’ AL wild-card run with an 8-7 victory that ended a four-game losing streak. He put the Angels ahead 5-3 with his 36th homer. Seattle dropped one game behind Toronto for the top AL wild card and remained a half-game in front of Tampa Bay. Luis Rengifo went deep from each side of the plate in his first career multihomer game. Rookie Julio Rodríguez led off with 27th homer, Carlos Santana went deep twice and Ty France homered.