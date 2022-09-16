Henseleit, Lilia Vu share lead at Portland Classic on LPGA

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Golf finally feels easy for Esther Henseleit of Germany. She made 10 birdies in her round of 64 and shares the 36-hole lead in the Portland Classic with former UCLA star Lilia Vu. Henseleit has been struggling for the last six months. If she wasn’t missing the cut, she was spending too much energy trying to get off the cut line. This day felt easy. Vu did her damage early in the round at Columbia Edgewater. She had four birdies and an eagle on the opening seven holes. She shot 66. Nelly Korda had a 73 and fell six behind.