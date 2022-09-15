Survey shows the average person has sent six sexy messages to the wrong person

If you’re ever embarrassed about accidentally texting a dirty pic or naughty message to the wrong person, a new survey says chances are the unintended recipient has made the same mistake.

The average person has sent six NSFW messages to the wrong person, in fact, according to a new poll of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by Avast Photo Vault.

Nearly a third of all of those surveyed copped to sending somebody a naughty photo, even though, ironically, 43% of those polled also said doing so is “taboo.”

Not surprisingly, Gen Z — history’s most connected generation — seemed the most cool with those exchanges.

Fifty-four percent of respondents say they preferred sexting on text and social media over getting nudes; that said, 53% also said they wish there was less of a stigma around adults sending dirty pics to consenting adults.

What might not come as a surprise is respondents admitted to receiving more naughty pics than they send out.

However, half of those who say they send intimate photos do so at least once a week; 29% say once a month or more.

Forty-six percent said they do it to keep the fires burning on a long-distance relationship, and nearly as many say they send naughty selfies because a partner asked them to.

Forty-four percent say they’ve sent such a pic because they were feeling attractive at the moment and 42% do it just because they felt like it.

However, there might be some regrets: Four in five surveyed say they worry their private pics could fall into the wrong hands, with 69% fearing they can be blackmailed with them.

Nearly 80% said they fear the recipient will save the photo, only to share it with others.

