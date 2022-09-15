What would you do if you accessed a hotel area that’s been closed off to the public for 50 years only to find razor blades embedded in the walls?

Yahoo! News found someone who faced exactly that: “I noped out of that room real quick!” Adam was working at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow, a hotel that’s been around since 1883.

The top two floors closed in the 1970s, but he says “vagrants” had found their way into the closed-off area “via a fire escape stairwell before access was barred by heavy duty fencing within the last decade.”

Adam said the two abandoned floors are going to be reopened and a team was told to start rehabilitating them.

“As I was having a look around, I made my way into this little ‘loft’ room,” he recalled. He noticed someone had stuffed razor blades up and down the walls and ceiling.

He left the room immediately, but not before snapping a few pictures as proof.

Well, it turns out the blades were part of an art installation the hotel had in 1999. Arts charity NVA weighed in on the matter and explained, “Many of the installations scared the hell out of people, with eccentric performers roaming the ballroom and hallways, burnt out furniture and decaying flower arrangements, a razor blade room, and most memorable a naked chess player who appears periodically behind the walls.”

So, it begs the question — does the hotel preserve one of the last remaining art exhibits from its show or does it go ahead with turning it into rentable space?

Only time will tell.