Police called to take down “racist” flag … turns out it’s a Star Trek flag

At least New Zealand police know the difference between the Nazi flag and the one saluting the Klingon Empire in Star Trek.

New Zealand Herald reports police were called to a property in Wānaka that was supposedly flying a racist flag. Instead, they found a flag celebrating the final frontier.

They explained in their roundup report, “It was not racist and was in fact the Klingon flag of the Star Trek Universe. A sure way to attract attention from the United Federation of Planets.”

People reading the blotter began joking New Zealand police may be in contact with the Federation and begged for more information.

When asked directly by reporters, a spokesperson replied, “NZ Police regularly liaise with a number of law enforcement agencies around the world, however, I’m not immediately aware of any interplanetary relationships at this stage.”

This has led to suggestions the local police should switch their outfits to be more aligned with their galactic partners.

But the spokesperson shot down the notion. “There are no plans to replace the current police uniform,” they said. “I think that would simply create a lot of confusion if in fact we one day established a relationship with the Star Trek universe.”

The police also added, “We haven’t been advised that any officers are fluent in Klingon” but joked that there may be an officer or two who may be “a bit shy about highlighting their accomplishments.”

“So you never know,” the spokesperson joked. “I see it is a language you can learn on Duolingo, so we may have a few learners at least!”