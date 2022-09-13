Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon wildlife officials say wolves are inhabiting a new area of the state in the northern Cascade Mountains. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a new family of wolves in the region, with two adults and two pups. The wolves were first found last December on the reservation of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Tribal biologists have documented the wolves’ locations using trail cameras, most recently in August. Wolves once ranged most of the U.S. but were nearly decimated by the 1930s under government-sponsored campaigns. In Oregon, officials counted 175 wolves last year.