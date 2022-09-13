Funeral home sued for burying woman in wrong cemetery and in someone else’s clothes

Talk about a major mix-up …

NJ.com reports Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels is being sued by the family of Janet Kay, who was not only buried in the wrong cemetery, but she was also dressed in someone else’s clothes.

The 82-year-old woman died in her sleep in 2020. Her family was astounded when the specific clothing and jewelry they gave the funeral home did not wind up on the matriarch’s body. Apparently, Janet wanted to be buried in a certain outfit, so the family made it “abundantly clear” to Bloomfield-Cooper.

But Janet wasn’t buried in her outfit — or even at the right cemetery. The family alleges that instead of Mount Sinai Cemetery, she was buried at another graveyard in another woman’s clothing and wearing the wrong wedding ring. The family said they were unaware of the blunder until two days after Janet’s death, when Bloomfield-Cooper staff told the family they’d lost her body.

The funeral home staff found out they’d lost Janet when they opened her casket and showed her family a different woman — who was wearing her clothes and jewelry. Apparently, family members screamed at the sight.

Bloomfield-Cooper eventually found where Janet was buried and they dug her up — which must have been a sight. Funeral home staff later told the family they’d improperly tagged the elderly woman, which led to the mix-up.

Janet’s family is now suing the funeral home for emotional distress, for breach of contract and for mishandling her body.