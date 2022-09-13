Employees at timber company Weyerhaeuser strike over wages

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees at Weyerhaeuser sites in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. KOIN-TV reports the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said negotiations for a new bargaining agreement have been ongoing since this spring. Employees reportedly voted to reject the timber company’s latest offer on Aug. 19, with the union saying the proposal came “nowhere close to what our members wanted or deserved.” Union members voted to strike soon after. The Seattle-based company said in a statement that while officials are disappointed in the decision to walk out, they are committed to negotiating in good faith.