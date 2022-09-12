Woman broadcasts how drunk she is by parading around naked by the river￼

The song goes “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” but it doesn’t address what happens after the fact.

NWestIowa.com reports a woman was enjoying her time by the Big Sioux River — so much so that she liberated herself from her clothes and began to drunkenly frolic about on Labor Day.

Several people saw the naked woman, identified as 35-year-old ﻿Jennifer Ann Chatwell, from South Dakota, and phoned police. Authorities tried coaxing the nude lady to put on some clothes by shouting to her from the Klondike Bridge.

Chatwell was lured to the shore and medical teams rushed her to the parking lot for an evaluation.

Her car was later found in a field, and witnesses say they saw her running away from the car after she rolled it into the clearing.

Chatwell made an even bigger scene when she refused to leave the hospital she was taken to and she was arrested for public intoxication.

“Due to her state of still clearly being intoxicated by stimulants,” police say, she was taken to a county jail nearby.