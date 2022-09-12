To protect the kids, school votes to ban … skirts

A school found itself in hot water when it decided to ban skirts as part of their ongoing effort to reduce the price of their uniforms.

StokeonTrentLive.com reports English school Haywood Academy is dealing with loads of angry parents who are upset by the bizarre new dress code. Basically, all kids must now wear black pants.

One of the parents is mom ﻿Claire Rigby, who launched a petition demanding kids be allowed to wear skirts since school administrators and teachers are exempt from the ban. She also railed against the idea that girls who turn up to the school wearing the prohibited clothing item will be isolated from their peers.

Rigby also wants to know what the major price difference is between tailored pants and a skirt. Rigby, who sends two daughters to the school, adds her kids are refusing to wear pants even though they are mandatory.

It should also be noted that other schools in the United Kingdom have banned skirts to embrace gender-neutral dress codes.

As for Rigby and other mad parents, they say this ban is taking away their daughters’ rights to wear what they find most comfortable.