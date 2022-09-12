Man returns library book that’s 14,153 days overdue

Better late than never …

Helena ﻿Independent Record ﻿reports the Lincoln City Libraries in Nebraska were finally reunited with a book they thought was lost to time. Charlie Adams﻿ had taken out ﻿Sabbatical: A Romance﻿ by author ﻿John Barth in August 1983 and kept hold of the book — until now.

Librarians were shocked to see the book returned 14,153 days past due — as well as a check that would cover the late fees. For those curious, that amounted to $58.

Adams also penned an apology letter to the library that explained why he’s returned the book, saying he found it as he was packing to move. “It seemed to be a good time to get it back where it belongs,” he wrote.

Adams explained he moved around the time he had taken out of the book and it was mistakenly put into a moving box — where it stayed for nearly 40 years.

“I would note that the book stayed on a shelf or in a box on numerous occasions when the scofflaw who’s possessed it for nearly 40 years has visited relatives in Lincoln, Kearney and Gothenburg,” he joked in the letter. “Occasions when I could have brought it to you in person!”

As for the book’s fate, library administrator ﻿Sarah Dale﻿ said the novel will be retired due to its age and condition. “The book has lived an adventurous life,” she noted. “It’s fun to communicate with folks who remember us fondly enough to send our stuff back.”

She also adds this isn’t the oldest overdue book to be returned — but it’s up there.