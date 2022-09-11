Love it or list it? $3 million Italian lakeside mansion just hit the market

If you’re a DIY-er, and if you’ve also got 3 million bucks burning a hole in your deep pocket, there’s a new house listing for you.

Robb Report, the luxury magazine for those who can afford the finer things — and, more commonly, those who’d like to imagine they could — has highlighted Villa Castello Pellegrini, a 19th century castle-like residence that overlooks Italy’s famous Lake Maggiore.

The nine-bedroom, 129,000-square-foot residence boasts a “white Carrara marble spiral staircase, grand entrance, wraparound balcony and even an elevator,” the magazine teases.

“Elsewhere, arched doorways, private terraces and stone columns help complete the regal picture,” Robb Report continues.

The property once belonged to Dior’s artistic director, the late Gianfranco Ferré. Following his death in 2007, its new owners tried their hand at completing restoration to the postcard-perfect mansion, which sits on 2 acres that boast gardens and private beach access.

However, the owners apparently gave up, so the mansion’s very regal bones are still in need of renovation, making it the perfect upper-crust fixer-upper project.