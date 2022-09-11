Influencer slammed for faking broken foot to skip airport lines

No one enjoys waiting in airport security lines, but one influencer is being dragged for how she managed to dodge the TSA.

The Sunreports 32-year-old Charlotte Rees pretended she had a broken foot and hobbled into Manchester Airport for her flight to Majorca. She even fitted herself with a protective boot for her ruse — and it worked. She was granted priority assistance and was ushered through to the departures.

She posted her so-called hack to TikTok, titling her video “How to get through airport security in five minutes from start to finish. When there is a three-hour queue.”

Once she cleared security, she magically cured herself of the fake broken foot by dumping the boot in the bathrooms. The video ends with a grinning Rees boarding her flight while wearing flip-flops.

“I just couldn’t stand the thought of having to stand in the queues. I was very surprised it worked,” the influencer boasted. “I did feel bad for the other people waiting. But if they thought smart they could have jumped the queue too.”

Of course, people aren’t taking kindly to Rees’ ruse and say she’s making life harder for disabled people who rely on these services. Rees, as with other physically abled influencers who hate wasting time, are sharing these so-called “hacks” to dodge long lines — and most have to do with faking an injury.

Because these influencers are rewarded with cutting the line, other people are starting to follow their lead.

Birmingham Airport tells The Sun there’s been a 20% jump in people asking for assistance.

This is leading activists to pump out informative videos to hit back at these hacks so the services remain available to those who really need them.