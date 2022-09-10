NW College Saturday

Watson helps Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns against his former team as Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 on Saturday. Watson scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and put the Cougars ahead for good by turning a short completion into a 31-yard score with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2019-20 before transferring. A game that featured three turnovers by each team and multiple bizarre plays produced a happy homecoming for Washington State coach and Wisconsin native Jake Dickert.

Penix leads Washington to 52-6 win over Portland State

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns, Wayne Taulapapa rushed for 94 yards and a score and the Washington Huskies easily took down FCS school Portland State 52-6. Penix shined in Washington’s second straight feel-good win against an overmatched opponent to open the season under new coach Kalen DeBoer. The level of difficulty increases dramatically for the Huskies next Saturday when No. 14 Michigan State visits. Washington held Portland State to 131 yards and just 50 yard passing with four sacks.