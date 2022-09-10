Indiana Jones, Black Panther take spotlight at Disney expo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — An emotional Harrison Ford has unveiled a trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones film, saying this one will be his last. Ford and castmate Phoebe Waller-Bridge appeared on stage at Disney’s D23 Expo after an arena-sized audience in Anaheim watched the trailer. Ford choked up as he called making the film an “incredible experience” and said “this one is fantastic.” He also said “this is it, I will not fall down for you again.” Cast members of ”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” showed footage from the new film. The scene acknowledges the death of Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa. Boseman died of prostate cancer in 2020.