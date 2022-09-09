Woman put on blast for throwing “satanic” birthday party … for her 1-year-old daughter

And the award for “worst birthday theme for a toddler” goes to …

TikToker @Janethzapata31 is going viral for all the wrong reasons. Why? She threw her 1-year-old a satanic-themed birthday party and posted a video of the event. We’re talking Baphomet idols, pentagrams and lots of black decor.

It shouldn’t be surprising considering the little one’s name is Lilith, whom in religious folklore is depicted as Satan’s wife or the mother of demons. The child was also dressed in all black for her dark birthday.

The video, which is soundtracked to Adele‘s “Rumors” and Måneskin‘s “Beggin’,” has since amassed over 2.3 million views.

While some TikTokers are applauding the theme’s creativity, others are putting the mom on blast for her poor taste. The religious side of TikTok has seized upon the video and is accusing the mom of sacrificing her daughter.

The mother is defending her daughter’s birthday party and has also come out to say neither she nor her family are Satanists.

Well, if that’s the case and this theme was a ploy to get attention, let this be a lesson of why you should be careful for what you wish for …