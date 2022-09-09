Shooting in The Dalles

On 9-9-22 at about 8:30 am a shooting occurred on the west end of The Dalles. The Dalles Police, the Oregon State Police and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department responded and found one male injured. The pictured blue truck may have been involved. If you see it or know who owns it, contact The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.

This is a developing investigation.

Low quality photo from security video.

For any concerned parents, there is no threat to any school and appropriate notifications have been made.