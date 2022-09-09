Department of Forestry standing ready as east winds intensify

Winds have been steadily increasing throughout the state as the predicted weather event continues to intensify. Hot, dry conditions with strong east winds at the height of fire season make it easy for fires to start and spread quickly. Almost exactly two years ago, a similar weather event started on Labor Day, and the resulting fires devastated communities across the state.

Statewide, Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters are standing ready to do what they do best: find fires early, get to them quickly and keep them small. Success in limiting acres burned and people impacted by wildfires requires being proactive and prepared.

“I can assure you that ODF absolutely understands the seriousness of the current situation and have been actively preparing for more than a week now, said Mike Shaw, chief of fire protection for the Oregon Department of Forestry. “We’ll do everything in our power to protect Oregonians and our state’s natural resources.”

Those preparedness efforts have included moving resources—including personnel and aircraft—to the areas of highest risk. At the local level, many ODF protection districts have canceled days off to ensure they have the maximum number of firefighters available to respond when needed. ODF staff has also remained in close contact with the incident management teams handling the large fires, which helps local leadership stay up-to-date on nearby fire activity so they can prepare to defend private properties if necessary.

An example of this type of preparedness effort in action is playing out in Lane County, where the Cedar Creek fire is burning on the Willamette National Forest. After seeing concerning fire growth and movement earlier this week, ODF’s South Cascade District requested personnel and heavy equipment from public and private entities statewide to staff a task force. The task force, along with several strike teams of structural engines coordinated through the Lane County Fire Defense Board Chief are focused on protecting Oakridge and other nearby private lands. The task force is currently scouting access points and planning their attack in the event the east winds drive the fire off federal and onto private lands.

The department has also increased public and industrial restrictions statewide to limit activities that pose a high risk of starting a fire. “We need help from every one of you to keep our communities and firefighters safe,” Shaw said. “With the conditions out there and the number of fires already burning, we can’t afford another wildfire.”

ODF encourages people to check local fire danger levels and to know and follow the local public activity restrictions. An interactive map showing fire danger levels and prohibited activities on ODF-protected lands is available at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html. The map also provides information on where to learn more about fire danger and restrictions on lands outside of ODF’s jurisdiction.

For the latest news and information from ODF, follow the department on Facebook (oregondepartmentofforestry) where there are also links to other key information sources related to this weather event.