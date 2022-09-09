Actual business and slogan: “Dick’s Diggers. Our goal is your hole.”

Whoever created the slogan for the Dick’s Diggers construction company is either a genius or an agent of chaos — there is no in between.

Daily Mail reports one of Sydney, Australia’s wealthiest suburbs is in an uproar after Dick’s came to dig up the site of a future Woolworths store. To keep people away from the construction site, they put up special fencing with their company logo and slogan, which is, “Our goal is your hole.”

Locals of Mosman, located in the city’s north shore area, say the sign promotes “smut” and “filth,” especially since the site is near a school where children can see it.

It is unknown if anything can be done to change or remove the sign at this time.

NSW Land and Environment Court approved the project — valued at 5.3 million Australian dollars — last year. The sign could bother the Mosman locals until mid-2023, when construction is expected to wrap.

Until then, locals will just have to vent about it on social media — and give their morning radio hosts plenty of laughs.