Washington hopes to avoid looking ahead vs. Portland State

Washington hopes to avoid getting caught looking ahead to its showdown with Michigan State next week when it hosts Portland State of the Football Championship Subdivision. It’s the last chance for new coach Kalen DeBoer to work out any kinks before Washington’s marquee nonconference game against the No. 14 Spartans. The Huskies’ offense looked terrific in a 45-20 rout of Kent State with transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throwing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. For the Vikings, it’s another payday to help the program’s finances and a chance to show they can be competitive in the Big Sky Conference. Portland State led until the final minutes at San Jose State last week before falling 21-17.