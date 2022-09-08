Defending champion Rams humbled by Bills in opening rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay knows that one of the prices of longevity in the NFL is that eventually he’s going to experience a lot of good and bad things as a coach. He hasn’t had too many bad experiences, but Thursday night was definitely one of them. The Rams’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first time in six openers that McVay has been on the losing end. It’s only the fifth time the Rams have lost by at least 21 points since McVay became coach in 2017. It was also the second-worst loss by a defending Super Bowl champion, with Baltimore’s 49-27 loss at Denver in 2013 the standard.