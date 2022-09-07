Woman gets tattoo… 30,000 feet in the air

When you board a plane, you expect to maybe munch on some peanuts or see if tomato juice really does taste different in a higher altitude… not get a tattoo.

Newsweek reports a man named ﻿Asher tattooed the woman sitting next to him because she wanted some body art. The tattoo artist says he even got the “blessing” from the flight attendants before he whipped out his portable tattoo gun and got to work.

So, why did the woman get a tattoo 30,000 feet in the sky? Turns out she and Asher were heading to the same destination and she was worried she wouldn’t find a tattoo parlor where they were going. Lucky for her, her seat neighbor was feeling generous.

Pictures of the ink session show Asher inking up the woman, who wanted the word “hello” written on her right wrist in all lowercase letters.

Asher says he followed all safety and sanitation protocols, but some people are debating if a plane can ever substitute for a sterile tattoo parlor.

Either way, both got off the flight with a new memory and new expectation for their next flight experience.