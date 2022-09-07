Man arrested for illegal fishing… in bank deposit boxes

A man is behind bars because he tried fishing with a string tied to a rodent glue trap. What was he trying to catch? Money — and lots of it.

KIRO reports 27-year-old Sean Stewart is behind bars for his monthslong “fishing expedition.” Basically, he thought “fishing for cash” at banks was a good idea.

Stewart started his spree in January where he would prowl around night deposit boxes across Snohomish County, Washington before lowering the glue trap into them.

Stanwood Police chief Jason Toner said of Stewart’s fishing technique, “This particular method is pretty unique, we haven’t seen that one before… He basically started months and months ago and started doing this little fishing for cash out of a bunch of night drops at local banks.”

Stewart was caught after a Wells Fargo employee found one of his handmade fishing contraptions. “(In) July, he came to Stanwood and tried to do it in Stanwood. He didn’t get anything, but we got some video of him,” Toner said.

The chief added, “He was only successful a few times out of the many times he tried at area banks.”

Stewart was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. He faces 13 counts of second-degree burglary.