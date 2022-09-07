If you’re going to fall for a scam, might as well fall for the one named “Nutty’s Diary”

A Thai Youtuber is on the run after scamming $55 million dollars out of thousands of victims.

NextShark reports Natthamon Khongchak scammed a multitude of people by claiming to be a successful foreign exchange trader on her YouTube channel Nutty’s Diary, which boasts over 800,000 subscribers. She would lure victims into sending her their money by claiming it would produce high returns for them very quickly.

About 6,000 people fell for the woman’s scam, and as she raked in millions upon millions, her victims began realizing that they weren’t getting anything in return and eventually started complaining.

Natthamon then made an excuse that’d made a mistake and lost all the money — but she vowed to return what she had taken. She followed up with a sob story that she was being sued, adding if she went to jail, no one would be paid.

Apparently, this girl dipped and is now reportedly on the run in Malaysia. It is unknown if she has been located by one of her angry investors.