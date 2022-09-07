Happy National Beer Lover’s Day!

While some might argue it’s every day, September 7 is officially National Beer Lover’s Day. With the hoppy holiday in mind, the website HomeToGo has unveiled its Beer Lover’s Index for 2022, a ranking of the 17 best cities for quaffers of the sudsy stuff.

The ranking was based on data points including the number of top-rated beer bars in each city, the average price of a pint, and the number of breweries and pubs within its borders.

With that in mind, Chicago, Illinois turned up on top, with micro-brew-crazed Portland, Oregon, in second place. Milwaukee, Wisconsin ranked in third place, with Denver, Colorado and Seattle, Washington rounding out the top five.

HomeToGo also collected some factoids about our country’s love of beer, thanks to data from the U.S. Brewers Association. Turns out Vermont drinks the most of it, with an average of 24.2 gallons consumed yearly for every adult of drinking age and older. That’s no surprise, considering the Green Mountain State apparently has the most craft beer in the States, with nearly 3.5 million barrels produced per year.

They also revealed the most expensive drinkable bottle of beer ever sold: $1,300 was spent on Nail Brewing’s Antarctic Nail Ale, made from Antarctic glacier ice, and sold to benefit marine conservation.

However, their rankings don’t mention the most expensive bottle of beer ever sold: a 140-year-old bottle of Allsopp’s Arctic Ale dating from 1875 reportedly sold on eBay in 2007 for $503,300 — but the payment reportedly couldn’t be confirmed.

