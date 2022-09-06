Stocks drift lower, extending losses into 4th straight week

Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses into a 4th straight week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s determination to fight it with high interest rates. Bed Bath & Beyond fell following the death of its chief financial officer. ADT rose sharply after State Farm said it was taking a stake in the home security company.