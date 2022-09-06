Police: Bear attacks woman, dog, in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman in southern Oregon was attacked by a bear while she was in her back yard. Police in Medford, Oregon, say officers responded to the report at about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Police say the woman told them that a bear rushed her and attacked her, causing injuries to her arm and leg. Police say the woman’s dog intervened and was also attacked, but together, the woman and dog chased off the bear. The bear ran in front of a vehicle, was struck and likely injured, but continued fleeing. The bear hasn’t been found and police are asking if people see a bear around Medford to report it.