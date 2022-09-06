Paddleboarder loses phone; scuba diver finds it next day

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — When Laura Hernandez fell into the water and lost her iPhone while paddleboarding off Massachusetts earlier this month, she figured it was probably gone for good. But The Boston Globe reports that scuba diver Vanessa Kahn found it the next day resting in a bed of green seaweed. The day after her mishap, Hernandez returned to the Rockport beach and approached the instructor of a scuba diving class and told him her situation. He said even in its distinctive pink case, prospects for spotting the phone weren’t good. But Kahn, making her first open-water ocean dive, spotted the phone in water about 25 feet deep.