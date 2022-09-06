Maybe a bear and a moose weren’t Mother Nature’s best wedding presents

A wedding was interrupted when a battle erupted between a bear and a moose.

A couple was in the midst of their wedding ceremony in Glacier National Park, standing by Two Medicine Lake, when a bear charged out of the brush midway through the groom’s vows and attacked a moose calf. The moment was caught on video, which captured the bear roars and moose screams sullying an otherwise tender moment.

Fortunately for the wedding party, the incident happened on the other side of the lake.

Despite the distance between them, guests began wondering if they were safe, while others worried there was no cell service.

The person filming the wedding kept the camera trained on the gruesome scene, thus turning the wedding into an episode of Wild America.

The video is now going viral.