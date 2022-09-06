Healey wins Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey has won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first openly gay candidate and first woman elected to the state’s top political office. Healey will be the heavy favorite in November against the winner of the Republican primary. Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and businessman Chris Doughty, who is considered more moderate, are running for the GOP nomination. The 51-year-old Healey has touted her efforts to protect students and homeowners from predatory lenders. She also sued Exxon Mobil about whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change. Her most frequent target, however, was Donald Trump.