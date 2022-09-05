Out of all the things a truck could spill, it had to be Alfredo sauce

You’ve head of trucks spilling oil, money, beer and other things onto the highway — but I bet you never thought one of those spillable liquids could be Alfredo sauce.

WREG reports a tractor-trailer crashed into a retaining wall on Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tennessee, and the mess required more than a bucket and a mop to clean.

Basically, the truck was carrying Alfredo sauce — Five Brothers Alfredo sauce, to be exact — and that white, chunky liquid spilled all over the road. The extent of the spill forced the interstate to close down so crews could work on the mess.

Thankfully, no one was injured. It wasn’t made known how long it took to clean the spill, but the outlet estimated it took “hours.” It also wasn’t reported how stinky the crew was after wrestling with curdled sauce baking on hot asphalt for that extended period of time.