Keyboard warriors tell man his birds deserved to be stolen

A man is on the hunt to recover his father-in-law’s parrots, but some people on the internet say the birds are better off with their kidnappers.

Asia One reports ﻿Chua Cheng Da shared CCTV footage of three men nicking the birds and threatened to file a police report if the birds aren’t promptly returned.

While some people urged Chua to file a police report anyway, saying he needs to act quickly to better his odds of finding the missing pets, others say the parrots are better off.

Basically, they took issue with the birds being kept in cages hanging outside of the apartment, noting it’s not appropriate in Singapore to hang cages in the walkways. One critic called Chua’ father-in-law “inconsiderate and selfish.”

“Deserved to be stolen,” another wrote. “Common corridor not for you to hang bird cages.”

It is unknown at this time if the birds have been returned.