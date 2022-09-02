Who has coins in his mouth and failed a breathalyzer test? This guy!

When police end a Twitter post with “Don’t believe all you read on the internet,” you know it’s going to be good.

Officers with the Greater Manchester Police arrested a drunk driver who resorted to desperate measures to get out of a ticket.

The drunk driver blew a red light in front of officers Saturday and was stopped shortly thereafter.

“Before being breathalysed, he shoved a load of coins in his mouth,” the post continued, sharing a photo of the man’s car pulled over on the side of the road. “Guess what, didn’t work.” The man blew over the legal limit, but it was unclear if he was ticketed or arrested.

The snarky PSA ended with a warning: “Don’t believe all you read on the internet guys.”