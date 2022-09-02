Rich Russians rounded up for throwing “Rich and Successful” rally

Russian police have arrested several of Russia’s wealthiest citizens for putting on a so-called “Rich and Successful” rally in Moscow.

Daily Mail reports the men jumped into their ultra extravagant cars — think Rolls-Royces, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and more — and paraded them around Moscow. About 170 cars were part of the display.

Police swooped in and led a good chunk of the drivers away in handcuffs. The cars were seized and impounded.

Russia, which is currently invading Ukraine and dealing with Western sanctions, frowns upon extravagant displays of wealth. The Russian people are allegedly outraged over the rally, and Russian senator Mikhail Dzhabarov suggested sending the multimillionaires to Ukraine.

The politician noted the rich guys would be “useless” in battle and said they should go to military hospitals to do chores.

It should be noted one of the drivers was the 17-year-old son of ﻿Maksim Liksutov﻿, head of the Moscow Transport Department. He was released to his parents.