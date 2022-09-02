Labor Day, by the numbers

Labor Day isn’t until Monday, but chances are in your mind you’re already there. With that in mind, the wonks at the data tech company Numerator have crunched the numbers to figure out what Americans are heading into this holiday weekend.

For example, 94% of the more than 1,064 Americans surveyed say they expect to make purchases for the holiday, most of them food-related. After all, a barbecue would kind of stink without it.

To that end, 58% say they plan to make meat or seafood purchases, 54% are buying snacks, 48% will buy fruits, 44% are buying sides, and 43% plan to buy alcoholic beverages.

Sixty-one percent say they’re planning to grill or barbecue, and 53% say they’re gathering with family and friends. Fifty-eight percent of boomers and older respondents will be doing that.

By comparison, 37% of Gen Z will be going out for food and/or drinks, and 26% will travel or attend or throw a party.

At 63%, according to the company’s data, members of Gen X were the most likely to fire up the grill.

That said, there were some clouds on the horizon: 32% said high gas prices will curtail the length of a road trip, and 22% say it will keep them home this year.

Half of the consumers polled said inflation would put a damper on their Labor Day shopping and party plans, and just 17% say COVID-19 would affect their holiday.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.