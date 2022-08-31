From Banksy to Barksy: Dog pees his way into the art world

A dog in the United Kingdom has become a renowned artist, primarily working with the medium of his own urine.

One of his recent works, his pee on a pole, ended up looking starkly similar to the silhouette of a man holding a walking stick. The image of his creation was posted to Reddit and was met with outstanding reviews from the critics who referred to him as “Barksy,” like the anonymous artist Banksy, and “Pee-casso.”

A simple bathroom break has made him an acclaimed figure on the platform. His masterpiece received over 93,000 upvotes, but in a photo of the pooch that was uploaded with the original post, the small tan dog looks unsatisfied with his work. Pee-casso is yet another tortured artist.