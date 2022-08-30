Wyden, Merkley: More than $100,000 to Oregon for Firefighter Equipment and Training

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that three Oregon fire districts will receive a combined nearly $100,000 in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG).

“Every day, firefighters in local fire districts—both union and volunteer—put their lives on the line to protect our communities in Oregon,” Wyden said. “Local firefighters have been on the front lines of fire season this year and every year. They deserve the equipment and training to do their jobs to the best of their abilities so that our friends, neighbors, and loved ones can continue to stay safe.” “Oregon’s firefighters work tirelessly, risking their lives to keep our homes and communities safe. It is crucial for local fire districts to have the resources they need,” Merkley said. “This funding will ensure that the dedicated firefighters in Coos Bay, Siletz, and Sheridan are well equipped and prepared to keep protecting the Oregonians they serve.”

AFG grants help firefighters and first responders obtain essential resources to enhance their response capabilities and to more effectively protect the health and safety of the public and emergency response personnel from fire and other related hazards. The Oregon communities receiving these grants are as follows:

City of Coos Bay – $32,380

Siletz Rural Fire Protection District – $34,238

Sheridan Fire District – $35,238