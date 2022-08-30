Raleigh, France lead Mariners to 9-3 victory over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Cal Raleigh sparked a six-run third with a solo homer and capped it with a sacrifice fly as the Seattle Mariners rolled past the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Ty France supplied three hits, including his 16th homer, and scored three runs with two RBIs. Carlos Santana had a two-run homer for Seattle, which has won four of its last five games. George Kirby (6-3) allowed only two hits in five scoreless innings. Tigers starter Matt Manning (1-2) gave up seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.