“Make air, not war”: The Air Guitar World Championship is back

Have you ever rocked out on the air guitar? Maybe you should sign up to compete.

The Air Guitar World Championship is back in person for the first time since the pandemic began. The annual event has given the world’s top faux musicians an opportunity to flaunt their skills since 1996. On Friday, air guitarists from around the world took to the stage in Oulu, Finland, to battle it out, equipped with nothing but a song of their choice.

The championship’s slogan is “Make Air, Not War.” And according to its official website, “The purpose of the Air Guitar World Championships is to promote world peace.” It also says “wars will end, climate change will stop and all bad things will vanish when all the people in the world play the air guitar.” Who knew saving the world would be so easy?