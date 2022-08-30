Ex-Spokane police officer found guilty of raping 2 women

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found a former Spokane, Washington, police officer guilty of raping two women while on duty. KXLY-TV reports Nathan Nash was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree rape and third-degree rape. He was found not guilty of another second-degree rape charge, and unlawful imprisonment. Throughout his trial, he maintained his innocence. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. Another woman accused him of rape while he was investigating an assault against her. He faces up to life in prison and is expected to be sentenced later this year.