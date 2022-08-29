Oscar Mayer launches hot dog-flavored popsicle

If you like hot dogs, get ready for … cold dogs.

Oscar Mayer has teamed up with Popbar to offer a hot dog-flavored popsicle. The unusual frozen dessert is described as “both refreshing and smokey” with “umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener — all topped with a signature swirl of ‘mustard.’”

The idea was born out of Oscar Mayer’s “Stupid or Genius” Instagram campaign, where people got to vote on whether they’d try a Cold Dog or not.

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” Anne Field, head of North American brand communications for Oscar Mayer, said in a statement. “For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat.”

The popsicle is now available for $2 at select Popbar locations while supplies last.