No staring allowed at this Australian nightclub

Looking for love in the club? Well at this Australian nightclub, even just the “looking” part will get you in trouble.

Club 77 in Sydney unveiled their new rules to try to curb harassment earlier this month, but they may have taken things a bit too far. They’ve now banned staring without verbal consent.

“As a nightclub, we encourage you to interact with strangers, however any engagement MUST begin with verbal consent,” the club’s new policy reads. “This also applies if you are, for example, staring at someone from afar.”

“If we receive reports of any behavior that has made someone feel uncomfortable, the reported individual will be removed from the venue and the police will be called,” it continues.

“RIP to social interaction,” one commenter wrote. Others were just confused, with one writing, “Don’t you have to stare at someone first to see them staring?”