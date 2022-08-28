Goldendale School District to receive $350,000 for building improvements

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $1,850,243 in grants for several school districts, the Department of Corrections and the City of Renton to make energy efficiency improvements to various public buildings across the state.

Goldendale School District in Klickitat County – $350,000 for heat recovery and LED lighting updates to the high school and elementary school. The improvements will modernize heating and cooling systems and automate facility controls, some of which do not meet health ventilation standards in a district with constrained resources.