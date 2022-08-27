Guardians solve Mariners bullpen, rally for 4-3 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — José Ramírez homered and sparked an eighth-inning comeback with an RBI double, Zach Plesac won for the first time since early June and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Ramírez hit his 26th homer off Seattle starter Luis Castillo in the fourth, then slapped a 101 mph fastball from reliever Andrés Muñoz down the left-field line as part of Cleveland’s three-run eighth. The Guardians had scored four runs in the first 27 innings of the four-game series. Eugenio Suárez, Julio Rodríguez and Jake Lamb homered for Seattle.