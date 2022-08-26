Pizza delivery driver drives double the speed limit while on phone … without insurance

That’s one way to never deliver a pizza.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that a pizza never made it to its destination in Ottawa, Canada, because the delivery driver decided to drive like a dummy.

“How NOT to deliver pizza,” the tweet began and showed a photo of the radar displaying a speed of 119 kilometers per hour — or 73 mph. “Drive 2x the speed limit, while on your cell phone and without insurance.”

The authorities continued, “This kind of driving is DANGEROUS and your pizza will probably never make it.”

Ottawa Citizen notes the driver could face some nasty charges — including an automatic 14-day impound on their car and a 30-day suspension of their license for speeding.

The driver also faces a fine between 2,000 and 10,000 Canadian dollars — again just for speeding.

Distracted driving automatically puts them in for a fine between CA$615 and CA$3,000.

They also face additional fines for driving without insurance.