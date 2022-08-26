Oh, good. The U.K. is dealing with a “surge of poisonous spiders”

It looks like it’s finally the United Kingdom’s turn to deal with a bizarre invasion of icky bugs. While the U.S. deals with murder hornets, spotted lanternflies and parachuting spiders, England is dealing with false widows.

Daily Mail reports the U.K. is grappling with a heat wave, so these arachnids are predicted to invade homes in droves looking for shelter. Basically, experts believe the heat will rouse the spiders from their hibernation, so they will scurry into homes and get their freak on to start mating season.

These spiders have shiny round bodies and a skull-shaped marking on their abdomen. They’re related to the venomous black widow spider and are known to bite people.

Thankfully, false widows aren’t as venomous as black widows — but their bite does feel like getting stung by a wasp. People can also be allergic to the venom and suffer a serious reaction.